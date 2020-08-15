RTA is currently undertaking the construction of 17 public bus stations in Dubai

Completion rate of model bus stations at Al Satwa, Oud Metha hits 77% Image Credit:

Dubai: Two model bus stations will be opened in Dubai soon to encourage more passengers use public transport.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is currentlyh constructing 17 public bus stations in the emirate with an aim to give a major boost to public transport.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced on Saturday that construction of the two model public bus stations at Oud Metha and Al Satwa had reached 77%. He revealed that all construction works in both stations would be accomplished by the end of this year.

“The construction of stations for public bus riders complements RTA’s efforts to upgrade public transport infrastructure and encourage people to use public transit means in their daily movement. The new stations boast of a unique design that blends innovative engineering designs with new concepts of public transport,” he said.

“The role of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of commuting passengers to encompass the offering of integrated services for passengers such as retail outlets, service points, offices and others,” he noted.

The construction of stations for public bus riders complements RTA’s efforts to upgrade public transport infrastructure and encourage people to use public transit means in their daily movement. - Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA

Al Tayer made these comments during a virtual inspection tour of the two stations where site engineers gave him a briefing about work progress in both stations.

Oud Metha Station

Construction work has been completed in the foundations and the concrete skeleton of Oud Metha Station, which spans a ground area of 9,640 square metres. The station is situated in a densely populated area neighbouring Oud Metha Metro Station, schools, community clubs and business centres. The station serves several bus routes including the routes from Dubai Academic City and the International City.

10,000 riders

Comprising of a ground floor, three levels and rooftop parking, the station features a design integrated with the public transport means in the area. It has parking areas for buses, taxis and private vehicles. The average number of riders using the station is expected to reach 10,000 riders.

Facilities include 10 operational parking slots for buses, 11 parking for out-of-service buses (waiting and standby buses), 316 parking for vehicles, pickup and drop-off points, and parking spaces for taxis, staffs, visitors and bike racks.

The station also has air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned shelters, public rest areas fitted with prayer rooms for men and women, staff offices, public toilets, child corner, self-service kiosks, nol card machines, bus information display panels, customers happiness’ index, ATMs, and refreshment and snacks vending machines.

Al Satwa Station

The contractor of Al Satwa Station has completed works in the foundations, landfill, and the concrete skeleton. The station covers an area of 11,912 square metres and comprises of a ground floor, one floor and rooftop parking. The design of the station complements the use of public transit means in the area with parking spaces for buses, taxis and private vehicles. The station can accommodate 7800 passengers per day expandable to 15,000 passengers per day in future.

Facilities

The new Al Satwa station has 15 operational parking for buses, 14 parking slots for out-of-service buses, and 227 parking for vehicles. The station has a pickup and drop-off point, parking for waiting and standby buses, parking for taxis, staffs and visitors as well as bike racks. It also has public rest areas fitted with prayer rooms for men and women, staff offices, public toilets and investment areas. The station will also host self-service kiosks, nol card machines, bus information display panels, customers happiness’ index, ATMs, refreshment and snacks vending machines.

Completion rate of model bus stations at Al Satwa, Oud Metha hits 77%

17 Stations

RTA is currently undertaking the construction of 17 public bus stations to serve the visitors of Expo. They include seven permanent stations at Al Jafiliya, Al Ghubaiba, Etisalat Station at Al Qusais, Union Station at Deira, Business Bay 2, Al Baraha, and Ibn Battuta. Four temporary stations will be constructed at Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, Business Bay 1 and Jumeirah Palm.