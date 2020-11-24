Roads and Transport Authority says four more Dubai Metro stations will be renamed

Al Fahidi Metro Station on Dubai Metro’s Green Line has been renamed to Sharaf DG Metro Station. Image Credit:

Dubai: Al Fahidi Metro Station on Dubai Metro’s Green Line has been renamed to Sharaf DG Metro Station, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Tuesday.

The RTA will also rename four more Dubai Metro stations, namely First Abu Dhabi Bank to Umm Al Sheef; Noor Bank to Al Safa; Damac to Dubai Marina; and Nakheel to Al Khail.

According to the RTA, 7.8 million riders are served at Sharaf DG Metro Station (Al Fahidi station) every year. The station borders some of Dubai landmarks, including Dubai Museum, Heritage Village, and Grand Souk. Previously, there was a Sharaf DG Metro Station on the Red Line but it was later changed to Mashreq Metro Station.

The agreement granting Sharaf Group the naming rights of the former Al Fahidi Metro Station was signed by Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency and Major General (r) Sharaf Udeen Sharaf Al Hashmi, Vice-President of Sharaf Group.

Fabulous investment

Younes said: “The metro stations naming rights initiative offers a fabulous investment opportunity to private firms and organisations in various trading, financial and service sectors in the UAE. It enables investors to showcase their names and brands in a vibrant city like Dubai with such a high-profile standing in the business, service, finance and tourist industries,” he added.

Al Hashmi commented: “Sharaf Group has been keen to continue cooperation with the RTA that started with the launch of the Dubai Metro 11 year ago. We are privileged to continue our association with the RTA through the renaming of the ex Al Fahidi Metro Station as Sharaf DG Metro Station.

He also noted Dubai Metro had become a leading public transit mode in the region serving millions of riders in Dubai/ “The partnership between Sharaf Group and RTA is an example of the fruitful cooperation towards contributing to the advancement and prosperity of the UAE in general and Dubai in particular.”

Naming rights