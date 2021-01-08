Dubai: Metro service between Emirates Tower and Burj Khalifa/ Dubai Mall stations was disrupted earlier today and the Roads and Transport Authority deployed public passengers to accommodate the affected passengers. The service was later restored.
“We’d like to inform Dubai Metro red line commuters that Metro services between Emirates Towers metro station and Burj Khalifa/ Dubai Mall metro station has been interrupted, noting that bus services are provided to transfer commuters between the two stations<” RTA said in a tweet.
More details to come.