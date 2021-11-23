A school bus fitted with a Stop sign. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A Dh500 fine will apply on all motorists who do not stop completely at a Stop sign, Abu Dhabi transport authorities have warned.

The emirate’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said in statement that that Abu Dhabi Police had recorded 492 violations of this regulation between January and September 2021. Highlighting its importance, the authority has therefore launched a comprehensive campaign to increase driver awareness, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Joint Committee for Traffic Safety.

What is a Stop sign?

A Stop sign spells out the word Stop in English and Arabic, using white letters on a red background. On the road itself, it is depicted by a continuous white line.

What to do at a Stop sign

In a statement, the ITC stressed what motorists must do when faced with a Stop sign and marking:

-Stop completely at the Stop sign and line at intersections, and then only resume driving.

-Give priority to vehicles coming from the other direction.

-Come to a complete stop before entering the main street.

-Refrain from entering the main road until it is clear.

Need for campaign

The ITC explained that its campaign aims to increase awareness of traffic safety, reduce road traffic incidents, and decrease the resulting human and economic loss. The Joint Committee, which is running the campaign, also includes Abu Dhabi Police, as well as the Department of Health.

Schoolbus safety