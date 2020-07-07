Dubai: Indian national carrier Air India has started ticket bookings for five new flights from Dubai and Sharjah between July 11 and July 14. under the Vande Bharat Mission.
The first of these flights (AI 0996) will leave for Delhi from Dubai at 4pm on Saturday. The remaining flights will be from Sharjah.
There will be two flights on the following day. Flight AI0904 will depart to Indore at 10.25 am on July 12 followed by the AI1976 flight to Srinagar at 11.40 am.
On July 13, flight AI904 will leave for Chandigarh at 10.25 am followed by flight AI912 to Ahmedabad on July 14. Announcing the schedule on twitter, Air India said Indian nationals who registered with their missions and fulfil entry conditions could book their tickets through the Air India office or online through the Air India website www.airindia.in.