An Abu Dhabi traffic police officer writes up fines for the traffic vialators in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is extending its 50 per cent traffic fine discount for another three months, it was announced on Saturday.

The scheme, which was initially launched in December, allowed people who had incurred fines before December 22, to get 50 per cent discounts and avoid impoundment or black points for three months. There were also 35 per cent discounts for those who cleared their fines within 60 days and 25 per cent discounts for those who left it longer than 60 days.

Authorities said this didn’t count for dangerous violations.

Now the scheme, which was meant to finish on March 22, will continue until June 22.