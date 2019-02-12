Dubai: An interactive science exhibition called ‘Wafi’s Science Factory’ will run in collaboration with ‘World Touring Exhibitions’ at Wafi Mall from February 26 to mid-April. The activation will combine both knowledge and fun challenges where visitors can experience and play with science. Produced in conjunction with a team of scientists, physicists, geologists and astronomers, these exhibits will cater to adults, students, children and people of all ages.
Visitors will have the chance to enjoy 40 interactive machines across a range of experiences, including an earthquake, tornadoes and being invisible. There will also be some exciting prizes for those who visiting the activation, as well as special prizes on social media. To learn more, visit wafi.com.