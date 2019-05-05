Al Noor mosque at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Ramadan 2019 likely to begin on May 6 in the UAE

The Ramadan Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Sunday after Maghreb prayer under the chairmanship of Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice. The Sharia courts across the country will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and informing the Moon Sighting Committee with the findings. Read more...

Bobby Varghese with his wife Rosna and children at their new apartment in Damac Tenora, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Bobby Varghese asked his newspaper delivery man in jest last month why he didn’t win any of the cars in the previous Gulf News raffles only to get a reply that that’s because he could win the grand prize — a fully-furnished one-bedroom flat. As luck would have it, he did. Read more...

Image Credit: Supplied

By raising levels of stress hormone cortisol, phones may be threatening our health. An increasing body of evidence suggests that the time we spend on our smartphones is interfering with our sleep, self-esteem, relationships, memory, attention spans, creativity, productivity and problem-solving and decision-making skills. Read more...

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday launched the first phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Punjab province. Addressing the crowd during the ground-breaking ceremony, the prime minister said the construction of five million houses for low-income segments of society across the country was a difficult task. Read more...

A cleaner has gone on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for biting a part of a woman’s tongue off while under the influence. The 25-year-old defendant is alleged to have sexually abused the woman following a dispute at a shared accommodation in Bur Dubai. Read more...