Takako Matsuo, Senior Manager at Tokio Marine Insurance UAE Image Credit: Supplied

With more than 45 years of service in the UAE, Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance has been at the forefront of protecting everything that matters to you. Tokio Marine is now bringing pet insurance into the UAE as part of its Tokio Home Protection cover. Takako Matsuo, Senior Manager at Tokio Marine Insurance UAE, tells us more about the importance of pet insurance.

Why do you need pet insurance in the UAE?

We have been seeing a growing demand from pet owners for help with managing the expensive veterinary bills in the UAE through pet insurance services. For owners, pets are family. Hence having an insurance cover for their pets gives them peace of mind. Every pet deserves the best treatment and care in the event of an illness or injury. It is hard enough for pet owners to see their pet fall sick and it shouldn’t be made worse by having to worry about the cost of the treatments. Taking care of a new dog or cat is both exciting and expensive at the same time. By choosing the right pet insurance, you can protect your pet against unexpected injuries and illnesses and your wallet against the unexpected expenses.

How can a pet owner in the UAE avail pet insurance from Tokio Marine?

We are introducing pet insurance as an optional add-on cover within our home insurance policy. This policy provides you cover for your home, its contents as well as your pets in one single policy. You can now insure your cats and dogs between the age of 12 weeks and 8 years with Tokio Marine. You can visit our website Tmnf.ae or call us on 800 8663 to know more about the cover. You can buy our policy by using our quick and easy-to-use Buy Online option on our website.

To claim under the policy, all the medical records and invoices for a treatment at a licensed vet need to be submitted to us for reimbursement based on policy terms and conditions. Do remember to go through the policy wordings to understand the terms and conditions in greater detail.

What are the common exclusions in this cover?