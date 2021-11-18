Plans already in place on how the money will be spent

The lucky trio Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three expats have won Dh100,000 each in the latest Mahzooz draw. The 51st weekly live Mahzooz draw saw a total of Dh1.7 million given away as prize money. Organisers of the draw declared the winners names to be Sinan, Nadeem and Abdusammed with Raffle IDs of 7793010, 7804178, and 7864939 respectively.

Iraqi expat Sinan said the windfall was very timely as his mother needs to undergo a knee surgery. “My Mahzooz win has been a godsend. My mother’s health and comfort has always been my priority. This money will get her the best treatment possible and ease her pain,” said the 43-year-old communication manager.

Dubai-resident Sinan said he intends to donate 10 per cent of his prize money to charity: “When I took a nap on Saturday evening, I didn’t think I’d wake up to my friend’s call informing me I’ve won Dh100,000 on my very first try. This money is a gift I want to share with the less fortunate.”

Indian sales executive Nadeem shares Sinan’s commitment to pay it forward. After donating to charities that support people with mental illnesses, the 29-year-old Abu Dhabi resident will use his winnings to help his friends. “When I first came to the UAE, these friends helped me with a place to stay and food to eat. Now that I have enough money, I want to return the favour.”

“I can pay off loans I’d taken to get married. It will enable me to live a debt-free life. It’s a dream come true,” he said.

He added: “Mahzooz provides an opportunity for individuals like me from middle-class families, to fast-forward the process of turning our dreams into reality, all while donating bottles of water to charity. I love that Mahzooz mirrors my principle of lifting others while you’re on the rise.”

Abdussamed, another Abu Dhabi-based Indian winner, is thrilled about how the prize money will relieve him of economic burdens. “I’m going to pay off loans in India and start building my family our dream house,” said the 35-year-old driver.

“My annual leave next month will be extra special as I can splurge on my family in a way I haven’t during my 14 years of working in the UAE,” Abdussamed added. All three winners expressed hope of winning the Dh10 million top prize in upcoming Mahzooz grand draws.

The 51st weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 29 winners share the Dh1 million second prize, taking home Dh34,482 each. The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still up for grabs.