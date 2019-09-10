Bader Al Kalooti and Jaideep Dhanoa Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Residents of three communities in Abu Dhabi will soon be able to use e-scooters, thanks to a new partnership between their community management company and a micro-mobility company.

Three60 Communities, a subsidiary of Eltizam Asset Management Group has announced its partnership with micro-mobility company Circ to provide e-scooters for residents of Reem Village, Marina Square and City of Lights in Abu Dhabi.

“This unique partnership aims to support Abu Dhabi’s Environment Vision 2030, which prioritizes mitigating the impact of climate change and ensuring safe and healthy living conditions through the provision of clean air and reduced noise pollution,” the firms said in press release on Tuesday.

Circ said it will hold offline education and training events at these communities to ensure the highest levels of safety and best possible driving experience to customers as they promote micro mobility.

Simultaneously, both entities will work together to establish operating parameters including GEO zones, go/no-go zones, speed limits, parking and hotspot locations in the designated communities, ensuring the scooters add value to residents’ living experience in a Three60 Community without inconveniencing any stakeholders.

Chris Roberts, CEO, Eltizam Asset Management, said: “We are certain they will be extremely well received as they enhance accessibility across public transport and intra-campus travel services, and we look forward to the positive impact our partnership with Circ will have on Abu Dhabi’s communities in the coming months and years. We have no doubts that it will be a huge success that will lead to similar initiatives in other cities throughout the Middle East.”

Jaideep Dhanoa, co-founder and CEO, Circ Mena, added: “The UAE has a unique opportunity to lead the global community in developing cleaner, safer and better-connected journeys. This agreement represents the first stage in maximizing the full potential of the initiative.”