Sharjah: A teacher, 39, is battling for her life after being hit by a speeding car in Al Taawun area on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred when the woman, identified as T.M.W., tried to cross the road from an undesignated area.

Police responded after getting a call at 5.48am. They said the woman was crossing the road and the driver wasn’t paying attention, and attributed the accident to negligence and lack of attention by the driver of the four-wheel vehicle, who was arrested.

The woman was severely injured and was immediately taken to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah for treatment.

Hailing from Iran, she works as a teacher in the Iranian School in Al Karama, Dubai. A new staff member, she joined just two weeks ago.

Her colleagues, headmistress and supervisor are visiting her at the hospital, until her husband and daughter arrive from Iran.

Police urged pedestrians to cross the road only from designated areas and pedestrian crossings, to avoid accidents.