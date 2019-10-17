Dubai: Tasjeel has recently inaugurated a “state of the art” vehicle testing centre in Motor City, it was announced on Thursday.

The facility will offer testing and registration for light and medium vehicles, plus customers will have access to a comprehensive range of auto facilities all under one roof, according to a press release.

Spanning 6,318 square metres and equipped with “ultra-modern” facilities, the all new Tasjeel centre will serve over 400 vehicles a day, reaching 25,000 residents from Motor City and others from nearby areas including Sports City and Arabian Ranches, who can conveniently register their cars without having to travel longer distances.

In addition to testing and registration, the centre is also equipped with a fully functional outlet for a variety of services such as: the comprehensive test service, number plate services, obtaining international driving licenses, chassis checking measurement for light vehicles, battery tests, on board diagnostic testing, and VIP service. Other automotive services can be provided at the nearby autopro centre, prowash facilities and quick oil change.