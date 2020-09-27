Dubai gyms were the latest establishments to be given warnings and fines during weekend

Six sports facilities were shut down while ten others were fined in Dubai for violating the COVID-19 protocol. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit:

Dubai: Six sports establishments were fined and 10 others were given warnings over the weekend for failing to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

On Sunday, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy announced that the sports establishments were fined for their failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance in the premises, as well as non-compliance with the face-mask rule. The 10 other establishments escaped with a warning following inspections of sports facilities and sports across Dubai.

The Sports Council has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai to comply with the protocols and safety guidelines, and stressed that inspection teams will be further intensified in the coming period to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Prior to the reopening of sports facilities in Dubai after months of lockdown due to COVID-19, Dubai Sports Council had issued a detailed list of protocols, in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities. The regulations stated that clubs, academies, sports and fitness centres in Dubai are required to comply with at all times for the safety of their patrons, staff and visitors.

Gyms have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring the two-metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

Sports facilities are required to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines, such as the use of face-masks, checking temperature of visitors, and providing hand sanitisers.