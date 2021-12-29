His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah has established ‘Sharjah Old Cars Club’ following a decree by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr Sheikh Sultan issued Emiri Decree No. 51 of 2021 regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Old Cars Club. The decree stipulated that a club specialised in social and cultural sports affairs for enthusiasts for old cars and bikes, called Sharjah Old Cars Club, would be established in the emirate.

The club shall have legal personality and full capacity to carry out the legal actions necessary to achieve its goals and exercise its competencies, and shall be overseen by the Sharjah Sports Council.

According to the decree, the club’s headquarters will be in the city of Sharjah, and it is permissible by a decision of the Sports Council, at the request of the chairman, to establish branches for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate.

Managed by a board

The decree also stipulates that the Club shall be managed by a board of directors consisting of a chairman, a vice-chairman and members named by a decision of the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative, provided that the vice-chairman is chosen from among the members during the first meeting of the board by consensus or through direct secret ballot.

Tenure of members

The tenure of the members shall be four years starting from the date of the decision to form the board, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods, provided that the board continues to conduct its business at the termination of its term until a new board is formed or the expired board is renewed.

The decree also stipulated that by observing the relevant federal and local legislation, regulations, and bylaws, the board of directors undertakes the club’s business and its affairs and works to achieve its objectives, and is considered the supreme authority to exercise its specialisations.