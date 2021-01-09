Dubai: The Dubai Government Media Office on Saturday launched a new book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, titled “My Little World”.
Through his new book, Sheikh Mohammed shares memories from his childhood and youth years, and the lessons he learned from various experiences and situations that shaped his outlook on life and his vision to deal with the opportunities and challenges it brings with millions of children in the UAE, the Arab world and the world.
“My Little World” book includes five stories revolving around the experiences and adventures of his childhood and youth. The launch of the book comes in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to enhance young people and youth awareness and develop a conscious, educated generation capable of taking responsibility for future development.