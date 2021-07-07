The Jordanian triplet sisters. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: His highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, ordered the allocation of three full scholarships of Ajman University to Jordanian triplet sisters who achieved 98.5 per cent in their secondary education exams (Thanaweya Amma), under the advanced programme, at Al Hikma Private School in Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid’s directive aims to support the process of educational excellence, underscores his continuous support for knowledge and scholars, and highlights the importance of supporting talented and outstanding students.

“Our support for our outstanding students is our way of honouring education, knowledge and hard work. They must assume their responsibilities and participate in the process of national development,” Sheikh Humaid said.

He commended the significant support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for education, which is a key sector that sharpens talents and prepares qualified generations capable of leading the national development process.

Sheikh Humaid also lauded the efforts of academic professionals around the country, who play a key role in the success of academic establishments.

Meanwhile , the triplet sisters — Lynn, Farah and Loujain Adnan Thouqan — expressed their happiness with this honour, which has brought joy to their family. The sisters praised the wise leadership’s care and their support for outstanding people living in the UAE.

The mother of the students, Ibtisam Kassab, the administrative supervisor in the Kindergarten section at Al Hikma School in Ajman, told Gulf News: “Praise be to God. Almighty Allah has blessed me with many blessings and joy this week for the excellence of my daughters and for the happy news I received, about the directives of His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, to allocate three full scholarships at Ajman University to my daughters.”