Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide has facilitated the participation of 23 young members from Sharjah’s youth organisations at its first volunteering visit this year to the refugee complex in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
The young delegation also visited the headquarters of ‘Dignity for Children’, a Malaysian NGO dedicated to children’s education and training, which won the 2018 edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support.
The young delegation included FUNN — Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, Sharjah Girl Guide (SGG), Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth, the Sharjah Police Youth Council, and Victoria International School.
The volunteers led several interactive workshops and skill-enhancement activities for urban poor children and young refugees, focused on harnessing skills that can be used professionally.