Sharjah: Starting Friday, classic car fans in the UAE will be able to get their fill of 50-plus classic as well as vintage automobiles through four consecutive weekends, at the ‘Classic Cars Festival’ being organised by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), to promote UAE’s ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign.

Beautiful backdrops

Organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Old Cars Club, Shurooq has hand-picked its hospitality and leisure destinations in Sharjah’s most picturesque areas to serve as the backdrop for this festival. With a ‘Khorfakkan Beach Classic’ opening on January 29, the festival will travel to different regions in the emirate. The second instalment on February 19 is titled ‘Al Badayer Retreat Classic’, followed by ‘The Chedi Al Bait Classic’ on March 26. The event returns to the centre of Sharjah City for its final showcase with the ‘The Flag Island Classic’ on April 2.

Free to attend

As families and motor enthusiasts appreciate the cars on display, they will have access to restaurants, kids’ play areas, and other leisure amenities across all these leading Shurooq destinations. The events are all open to the public from 1pm to 6pm and are free-to-attend.

Safety first

To be held in the sprawling open spaces of Shurooq’s destinations, the festival will showcase iconic automotive design down the ages and provide a platform for both classic car collectors and enthusiasts to meet and interact with each other. Strict safety protocols and precautionary measures will be in force at the venues in line with the UAE’s COVID-19 precautionary measures as well as Shurooq’s health and safety regulations.

Rare makes

Ahmad Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, said: “Shurooq is very excited to bring back the emirate’s much-loved classic car show in a new format. Sharjah is one of the biggest markets for class car collectors in the UAE and the region, and this event will showcase classic favourites as well as some rare makes that are not commonly seen in the country. Moreover, we have chosen some of the most picturesque destinations that the emirate and Shurooq have as the backdrop for this festival, to enhance visitor experiences.”

Most beautiful cars

Visitors will get to vote for and choose the three most beautiful cars participating in the event.