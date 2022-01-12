A sick child at home. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Pexels

Sharjah: Failure to follow the guidance can expose the person to legal accountability by the school administration and the competent authorities, SPEA said, adding that the guidelines also apply to teachers, all employees of the school or nursery and workers on campus and on-board buses.

The circular includes advice from the World Health Organisation on the importance of staying home if unwell until full recovery; this includes having minor symptoms such as headache or runny nose.

When should a student stay at home?

• If he/she tested positive for COVID-19.

• If he/she was a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID19. Additionally, the student must stay at home if he/she is showing any one of the following symptoms, but not limited to:

• Fever (temperature of 37.5°C/99.5°F or higher)

• Dry cough

• Tiredness, body ache or pain

• Sore throat

• Diarrhoea or vomiting

• Conjunctivitis

• Headache

• Loss of taste or smell

• Rash on skin or discolouration on fingers or toes

• Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath

• Chest pain or pressure

• Loss of speech or movement

• Runny nose

What should a parent do if the child displays one of the above symptoms/conditions?

• Keep the child at home

• The parent must inform the class teacher/admin assistant/ school or nursery nurse

• If the symptoms are related to COVID-19, or if the child’s PCR test result was positive, or if the child was a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case, the parent must keep the child at home and immediately inform the school/nursery by email

What will happen if a sick student comes to school/nursery?

• The student with symptoms will not be allowed to board the school bus or enter the school/nursery premises.

• If the symptoms appeared during working hours, the student would be triaged and sent to the isolation room.

• The parents must collect the student within 30 minutes (as soon as possible) from receiving the notification call from the medical team of the school/nursery if the student’s condition is medically stable, if otherwise, an ambulance will be called upon.

• If the student was identified as a COVID-19 suspected case [based on Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) criteria], he/she will be required to have COVID-19 test and will not be allowed in school/nursery until providing a negative result.

When can the student physically join the school/nursery?

For non-COVID-19 related illness: If the student is symptoms free for at least 24 hours before joining the school/nursery without using any fever reducing medication, he/she can physically join the school/nursery after submitting a negative PCR test result.

• For COVID-19 close contact: After completing the quarantine period along with current a negative PCR test result and having no symptoms.