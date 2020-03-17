Sharjah beach Image Credit: Gulf News Archives/Ahmed Ramzan

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has closed public beaches to visitors from today, as part of its precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharjah Municipality announced the closure of all swimming areas along the beaches to maintain public health and safety.

Sharjah Municipality said the move is aimed at reducing crowds and prevent transmission of infection.

Salons and barber shops

With the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus, Sharjah Municipality has asked beauty salon and barber shop workers to wear face masks and gloves.