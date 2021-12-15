50% discount on fines issued before Nov 21, window for payment open until Jan 31, 2022

Sharjah Police patrols. Photo for illustrative use only. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has urged motorists to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines, which was announced on the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day, before the end of the discount period on January 31, 2022.

Sharjah Police General Command said fines can be paid through the Ministry of Interior (MOI UAE) app and ‘Sahl’ devices in 15 locations in the emirate, including Buhaira Police Station, Wasit, Al Gharb, Al Dhaid, Industrial Area Police Station, Al Suyoh, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.

Other locations include drivers’ testing building in Kalba City, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, Sahara Centre, University City, Rafid Vehicle Solutions Company, in addition to the Companies and Vehicles Licensing Building.

The decision comes to facilitate violators in paying off the fines. Sharjah Police also called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.

Millions of unpaid fines

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, had earlier told Gulf News that 2.4 million traffic fines had not been paid by the offenders since 2003. These included different types of violations, including speeding, not using seat belts, and using a mobile phone while driving.

Maj Gen Al Shamsi urged motorists to take advantage of the current discount being offered on traffic fines and clear their accumulated dues. The discount scheme lasts for a total of 50 days.

Last month, Sharjah Police announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in Sharjah, based on the decision of Sharjah Executive Council and coinciding with the UAE’s ongoing celebrations for National Day.

The discount covers fines issued before November 21 and the window for payment is open until January 31, 2022.

Police also issued a decision to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points for the specified period.

The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Sharjah, except for serious violations.

How the fines can be paid

• Through the Sharjah Police website

• Through the Ministry of Interior app, available for Apple and Android devices