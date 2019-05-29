Police use patrols to rear-end vehicle to a stop after cruise control jams at 125km/h

Cruise control on steering wheel on car Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: Traffic police in Sharjah saved the life of a driver whose vehicle’s cruise control failed at 125km/h on Emirates Road.

The man was driving from Ajman towards Dubai when his cruise control failed in Al Rahmaniya tunnel. Police said the incident happened early Wednesday.

The motorist was going at speeds of around 125km/h in his four-wheel-drive when he realised he could not slow down anymore. He called the police at 2.01am.

Colonel Jasem Bin Hada, director-general of the operations room at Sharjah Police, said: “We received the report from a panicked driver saying that he could not stop his vehicle and needed help.”

Sharjah Police coordinated with the control room of Dubai Police to secure the route for the vehicle. The driver was given safety instructions, including switching on the hazard lights to alert other vehicles on the road.

Police patrols then sandwiched the vehicle driving at similar speeds and gradually forced the terrified motorist to rear-end the patrol in front and bring the vehicle to a stop, Col Bin Hada said.

He said police patrols dealt with the situation professionally — and successfully managed to bring the car to a stop safely in Warsan area in Dubai. The incident occurred at a time when there were few vehicles on the road, which reduced the possibility of accidents.

The officer said motorists should inspect their vehicles frequently.

“Motorists should keep a safe speed while driving and fasten their seat belts and be alert to anything that could happen on the road. They should contact the police operations emergency room immediately in case of any issues,”