New fire engines for Sharjah Civil Defence Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Thirteen new hi-tech vehicles have been provided to the Sharjah Civil Defence to raise efficiency levels, an official announced on Thursday

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Civil Defence in Sharjah, thanked His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support to the Civil Defence Authority.

Col Al Naqbi said the Civil Defenece works according to an integrated plan to achieve the vision of the government of the UAE and the emirate of Sharjah to make the country the safest and most secure in the world.

He said the new engines have hi-tech equipment in line with the latest standards when it comes to the task of firefighting and they enhance capabilities in rescue operations and dealing with dangerous materials.