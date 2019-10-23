Dubai: One of Britain’s most senior female judges is coming to Dubai to discuss the justice system in the UK and how it contrasts with Dubai.

Lady Justice Sarah Asplin, 60, from the Court of Appeal of England and Wales will be joined by judge Mohammad Al Suboosi (Dubai Courts) and judges Nassir Al Nasser and Maha Al Mehairi (DIFC Courts) in a discussion on the UAE Hybrid Legal System at DIFC Conference Centre on October 27.

The conference will start with a keynote speech by Maha Bin Hendi, managing partner at Maha Bin Hendi Law Firm, followed by two separate panel discussions moderated by Diana Hamade, managing partner at Diana Hamade Attorneys at Law.

Emitati lawyer Maha Bin Hendi said the conference will give attendees an opportunity to understand the functioning of the Dubai Courts and the DIFC Courts and how they compare with the judicial system in the UK.

“During the panel discussion, the speakers give an overview on the career path one needs to follow to become a judge in the UAE. Lady Justice Sarah Asplin will also talk about the challenges she has had as a female judge and how she overcame them to succeed in her calling,” she said.