Shaikh Mohammed at the launch of Arab Group for Space Collaboration. Image Credit: DMO

Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced two major initiatives in the space sector on Tuesday, which will benefit the entire Arab world.

The Arab Group for Space Collaboration with an initial membership of 11 Arab nations will advance the developments in Arab word’s space sector, it was announced on the first day of the Global Space Congress, a three-day conference organised by the UAE Space Agency in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is attending the Global Space Congress, a three-day conference organised by the UAE Space Agency in Abu Dhabi. Binsal Abdul Kader/Gulf News