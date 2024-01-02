Dubai: Dubai residents and visitors can witness the spectacular Quadrantids Meteor Shower on January 4 from a special setting at the Al Qudra Desert, thanks to the Dubai Astronomy Group.
The Quadrantids Meteor Shower, named after the defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, is an annual treat known for its intense bursts of meteor activity. As the first meteor shower of 2024, it sets the stage for a year of celestial events. Originating from the asteroid 2003 EH1, this rare phenomenon is anticipated to produce up to 60 or more meteors per hour at its peak, creating a dazzling display in the night sky.
Meteor showers occur when Earth traverses the remnants of a comet or asteroid, with the debris burning up in the atmosphere and creating luminous trails. These events are predictable and offer a heightened display of meteors, providing a captivating celestial show for observers.
What sets the Quadrantids apart is their rarity and intensity. The meteor shower is known for its short-lived yet remarkable outbursts, with the peak activity potentially reaching an impressive rate of 60 or more meteors per hour under optimal conditions. The narrow window of peak activity makes this event particularly special and requires precise timing for optimal viewing.
The Al Qudra Desert, with its minimal light pollution, provides an ideal backdrop for observing the Quadrantids Meteor Shower, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.
Event highlights include guided observation sessions with several telescopes provided. Informative talks will also be held on the Quadrantids Meteor Shower and Arabian astronomy. There will be a sky mapping session, besides a phone photography session of celestial objects through telescopes.
Complimentary hot beverages and snacks will also be served.
Event details
What: Quadrantids Meteor Shower
When: January 4, 11pm to 4am
Where: Al Qudra Desert, Dubai
How: Ticket entry at Dh80-Dh140