Dubai: The Children’s City of Dubai Municipality has launched the Science Film Festival for the fifth consecutive year.

The Science Film Festival, which started at the Children’s City Building in Dubai Creek Park on Sunday, will last until October 26, the civic body said on Sunday.

The Festival, which will screen a series of internationally selected science films, is aimed at promoting scientific culture and creating awareness on contemporary scientific, technological and environmental issues. The festival also includes various exciting scientific activities and programmes for school students and families throughout the week.

Nyla Al Mansouri, Director of Children’s City, said: “The Science Film Festival contributes to establishing the concept of science, the pleasure of learning and exploring and nurturing a science-loving generation.”