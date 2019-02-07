Question 2: I have been working in a company based in Dubai for five years. The company is a free zone company. In my labour contract, it is mentioned that my salary is on a commission basis only. It is also mentioned that the employer is not entitled to pay end-of-service rights as long as I am working on a commission basis. As per the UAE Labour Law, do I have the right to get the end-of-service benefits in case I resign and leave the company? Do I have the right to request the court to force my employer to provide me with the end-of-service certificate because my employer is refusing to do so?