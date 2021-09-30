Image Credit: Supplied

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ROG Zephyrus S17, a premium gaming laptop with a rising optical-mechanical keyboard that enables superior cooling. The Zephyrus S17 delivers top-of-the-line performance for gaming and more in a slim package with the style for any occasions.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU deliver top performance. The keyboard lifts up at a 5° angle, improving typing comfort and opening wide vents to quietly pull cooling air into the laptop. Combined with liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU, these enhancements let users enjoy powerful computing in a machine that’s slim, quiet, and cool to the touch.

A spacious 17-inch screen provides an immersive experience a WQHD display with Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC for higher frame rates, offering high refresh rates, brilliant colors, and outstanding color accuracy. A powerful six-speaker system with dual force-canceling woofers lets users travel with high-fidelity sound. The combination of the visual and auditory experiences brings all the actions to life

Rising keyboard meets superior cooling

The ROG Zephyrus S17 introduces a bold new design that balances powerful processing, quiet acoustics, and cool temperatures in a less than 20 mm thin chassis. As the user lifts the lid, the keyboard rises at a 5° angle, opening broad vents that increase intake airflow by 25%. Raising the keyboard also reduces its surface temperature, keeping the user’s fingers cooler.

Additional ROG Intelligent Cooling features further bolster the S17’s thermal capacity. ROG’s latest Arc Flow fans move air quietly and efficiently. Exotic liquid metal thermal compound applied by ROG’s patented process efficiently diverts heat away from the Intel processor. A total of six heatpipes also draw heat away from the CPU, GPU, VRAM, and VRM circuitry and out of the chassis through four heatsinks with ultra-thin fins to deliver the next-level performance.

Powerful Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU

The Intel Core i9-11900H CPU in the top configuration is clocked up to 4.9 GHz, and thanks to ROG’s innovative cooling, it runs on up to 50 W of sustained power when the GPU is active and 90 W on its own. Its eight cores and 16 threads supercharge gaming, streaming, and creating for fast and efficient multitasking. The Zephyrus S17 unleashes high FPS even in the most demanding games with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU based on the cutting-edge Ampere architecture, which enables the most realistic ray-traced graphics and advanced AI features. These improvements enable lifelike visuals while pushing frame rates to new heights. It also supports for Resizable BAR enables the CPU to access all of the GPU memory at once, which can improve performance in many games.

Immersive 17” display and vivid visuals

The spacious 17-inch screen immerses the user in games and creative projects. It’s surrounded by super-narrow bezels that slim down to 5.65 mm on the sides. Quick 3ms response times minimize blur in fast-moving scenes. Full coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, plus enhanced contrast with Dolby Vision support, produces vivid hues in games and media. All Zephyrus S17 displays are factory calibrated and PANTONE Validated for exceptional color accuracy, so creators can fine-tune their projects with confidence.

It also presents a 165 Hz refresh rate WQHD panel for responsive gameplay with rich details. This panel also comes with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology, which blends the battery-saving tools of Optimus with the fluidity and responsiveness G-SYNC. It uses a dynamic display switch to intelligently shift between the integrated and discrete GPUs to maximize battery life or performance depending on what the user is doing. When running off the discrete GPU, the display’s refresh rate synchronizes with the GPU’s frame rate for smoother, tear-free gaming.

World’s best speakers in a gaming laptop

Six speakers with Dolby Atmos further maximize immersion. Two tweeters team up with dual force-canceling woofers to produce crisp highs and clear bass. Each woofer comprises two speakers that are slightly offset to cancel each other’s vibrations, which reduces unwanted resonance.

To improve voice chat, advanced Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation removes unwanted sounds from both input and output audio. It can be applied to any device and even customized on a per-app basis, so users can limit noise-canceling to chat apps without affecting in-game sounds. Gamers can communicate better with teammates, creators can record cleaner audio in any environment, and everyone can enjoy clear a conversation.

Portable elegance and broad connectivity

The slim design and understated looks make it easy to take the S17 everywhere. Its substantial 90 Wh battery augment that mobility. Support for USB Type-C charging up to 100 W lets users leave the main adapter at home. While the full-sized adapter is required for maximum performance, the laptop can handle everyday work running off a smaller Type-C adapter or even a portable USB power pack. For agility, users can also switch between operating modes manually with the Zephyrus S17’s Multiwheel in the upper left corner of the keyboard deck. They can adjust Operating Modes, input and output volume, keyboard backlighting, display brightness, and more.

While for those who need to connect another display, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort stands ready alongside a dedicated HDMI port. The SD card reader supports transfer speeds up to 312 MB/s, enabling quick access to photos and videos. The S17 not only provides portability but also ultimate flexibility through seamless connectivity.

