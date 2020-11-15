Fatalities from accidents decreased from 12 in the first nine months of last year to seven deaths in the same period of 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman has recorded a 41 per cent decline in the rate of road fatalities over the past nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year, according to statistics released by Ajman Police. Deaths due to road accidents came down to seven in 2020, compared to 12 during the same period last year.

Brigadier General Khalid Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, stated that the death rate in serious traffic accidents in Ajman during the first nine months of 2020 has decreased by 41 per cent, while the number of serious traffic accidents declined by 49 per cent. This contributed to achieving the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, by way of strengthening road security.

Brigadier Al Nuaimi explained that deaths resulting from traffic accidents decreased from 12 deaths in the first nine months of last year to seven deaths in the same period of 2020. He also stated that there was a decline in the total number of minor accidents as the emirate witnessed 21,692 minor accidents during the last nine months of this year. During the same period in 2019, there were 27,654 minor traffic accidents — a decline of 22 per cent — in addition to a 51 per cent fall in runover incidents.

Brigadier Al Nuaimi also revealed that there was a decrease in the number of traffic violations, with 34,279 violations recorded during the last nine months, while the same period last year witnessed 50,525 violations — a decrease of 32 per cent.