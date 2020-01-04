Al Marri, who paid a visit to the department, was briefed about the procedures and actions taken by the department, which contributed to bringing down reports of serious crimes. Among the actions taken included the inspection and monitoring of cash transport modes as a result of which 225 “bags” and 117 cash-in-transit vehicles were made to comply with high security specifications, while 39 vehicles that failed to meet the minimal requirements were written off. The department also set new requirements for swimming pools in Dubai in cooperation with the authorities concerned to protect children from the risk of drowning.