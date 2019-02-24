Dubai: A German expat, who designed solar water heaters in the UAE, passed away last week at the age of 80, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.
Johannes Waimer, a solar consultant with Premier Solar Technologies, was the designer and creator of some of the most effective and affordable solar water heaters used in the region and around the world.
Waimer, who has lived in the UAE since 2000, built the heaters with integrated storage collectors, with the oldest edition being used in the Caribbean and Africa for the past 25 years.
The fourth generation of the devices is now manufactured in Dubai.
His wife and two of his sons were by Waimer’s side when he passed away on February 20.
His son Hannes Waimer, who worked alongside his dad for the last 35 years, described him as “an inspiration” to many around him.
“He was dedicated to his work and continued working on his last project from the hospital. A few hours before he passed away, he was on the phone giving instructions and supervising his colleagues,” Waimer told Gulf News.
Always putting his job first, Waimer worked with a number of government agencies, hotels and educational institutions that have been using his storage collector for years, and therefore, helping keep tonnes of carbon dioxide from being emitted into the atmosphere.
Naim Ahmad, one of Waimer’s colleagues said he was a mentor who continued to share his expertise until the very end. “He always offered a helping hand to everyone he worked with. Mr Waimer had many inventions that no one else had come up with,” said Ahmad.
“He was like shelter for me, I feel like I am standing in the desert now that he’s gone,” he added.
Waimer was survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.