Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority has opened registrations for the 11th annual ‘Sharjah Museums Ambassadors’ programme, which targets Arabic pupils aged 15-18 who can speak fluent English. The seven-day programme, which runs during midterm break from December 22-30, is designed to produce the next generation of museum guides, and sees pupils learn the importance of museums and tourism, while allowing them to develop their public speaking and story-telling skills. Participants will tour various Sharjah museums to learn about local history and culture with the view to spreading this knowledge on to tourists and the wider community. Registration is open until December 10 via www.sharjahmuseums.ae. The tourism sector represents nearly 9 per cent of Sharjah’s Gross Domestic Product.