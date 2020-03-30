To move in Dubai during disinfection hours, log on to dedicated site

Dubai Municipality workers conduct the National Disinfection Programme on Jumeirah Road. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Moving during the hours designated for disinfection is still possible, provided a resident applies for a "move permit".

Residents can register on a dedicated for the permit that will enable them to step out of their homes -- for essential work or purposes between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, every day until April 5.

The move is part of a raft of measures by the UAE government to ensure the safety of the public during the disinfection drive to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Important note: Only residents with this "move permit" can leave their houses during sterilization hours from March 26 to April 5.

FOLLOWING ARE THE STEPS:

For a new request permit, log on the web site https://movepermit.gov.ae/permits.

Make sure you have access to the phone number you’re giving to the system.

You will get a one-time password (OTP) on the given number to verify your identity.

Enter mobile number, Full Name, ID type (Emirates ID, Passport, Driving lIcence), Nationality, Occupation (state “other”, if your job is not on one of the choices). State specific occupation. Press NEXT.

State your reason, car plate source (Emirate), Car plate letter and number, pick within which Emirate are you moving, date and estimated travel time. Press NEXT.

You will get a status report “PENDING” initially.

Details of your application are also shown (either on desktop or mobile).

Image Credit: Screengrab

Wait for a couple of minutes before you get approval (usually sent within 5-15 minutes).