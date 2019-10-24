Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Recently I changed my job and joined another company as a sales manager in November 2018. As a normal procedure, my former company transferred my end -of-service benefits (EOSB) to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) where I have a personal loan.

My current company credited my first salary on November 24, 2018 for the first 15 days salary and on December 24, 2018 credited my second salary to the bank.

I filed a request and submitted all my documents to ADCB on December 15, 2018.

My company have a legal limitation; they can’t issue a letter to ADCB’s format (for salary certificate). I specified my situation to the Bank customer service and they gave me wrong guidance and statements. They said they will not release my EOSB; they will add it into the loan settlement.

I approached the bank, but instead of solving my issue, they updated my account as a privilege customer group.

One of the customer care executives in Al Rigga branch told me to go the collection department in ADCB Bur Dubai branch, but I was treated as if I am begging for something. I never delayed my equivalent monthly instalments for the past 18 months in ADCB.

From Mr Deepesh Chandra

Sharjah



The management of ADCB responds: Thank you for your cooperation and communication with us in the endeavor to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.

Customer satisfaction is at the very top of our agenda, which is why we have an established Service Quality Unit that is dedicated to handling all customer enquiries and complaints. While we cannot comment on specific customer cases, we do take finding a solution for our customers very seriously and approach every situation with the best interest of the customer in mind.

With reference to Mr Chandra’s issue, please be advised that our Service Quality Unit has thoroughly investigated the issue and confirmed that the customer’s end of service benefit amount was received on November 8, 2018. Customer was informed of the required documents namely: the salary transfer letter sample format in accordance with the bank requirements. Since the customer has a personal loan with the Bank, his salary transfer letter is required as per our format, while he has provided a Salary Certificate only. The Relationship Manager notified the customer that the salary transfer letter should be as per format required, otherwise the funds will be adjusted to the personal loan outstanding amount. Customer replied via email that he cannot submit the required letter. We waited until 15th January, and EOSB funds were adjusted afterwards as per the Bank’s policy. Case is closed.

We continually urge all customers to contact our Service Quality Unit 24/7 by phone, email or web, should they need any further clarification regarding their issues.

We would like to thank you for bringing this issue to our attention and hence giving us the opportunity to further our servicing to our valued customers.



(Process initiation: February 12, 2019. Response from organisation: February 21, 2019.)

