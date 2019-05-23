Danube groups has been serving iftar meals at workers' accommodation for the last 14 years

A leading business group in the UAE serves more than 100,000 meals at workers' accommodations across the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Keeping up its tradition in the spirit of Ramadan, a leading business group in the UAE is again serving around 100,000 free iftar meals this month to blue-collar workers across the country.

Danube Group has been serving iftar meals to the less fortunate for the last 14 years. Additionall, the group also offers an all-expense paid trip to a few lucky workers selected via lucky draw for Hajj and Umrah every year.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman Danube Group said: “This is one of many steps we take to recognise the unstinted services of the underprivileged workers.”

He further added: “We have been doing this every Ramadan for the last 14 years. The number of people coming is increasing every year.”

As part of the Danube Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive, he said, the Danube Welfare Center was set up in November 2012, in order to make substantial contributions to the society as well as to bring about a positive transformation in the lives of many workers in Dubai.