Dubai: A pregnant Filipina expat won US$1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millionaire draw on Thursday.

Melody Curtiania, who works in an insurance company said she had prayed hard for her win.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free, this is an answered prayer,” she said. “This is a big help for my family here in Dubai and in the Philippines. Thank you also for this early Christmas and birthday gift to me, I will never forget this day,” she added.

Vikrant Biswakarma, an Indian national, also won US$1 million, but is yet to learn of his win at the time of print.

Three others won luxury vehicles in the draw, they were, William Duncan, 60, from the UK, who won a Mercedes Benz S560, Raif Synowzik, 50, from Germany, who won a Range Rover HSE 360PS, and Mohammad Momin, from India, who won an Aprilla Tuono RR (Grigio) motorbike.