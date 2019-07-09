Dubai: Candidates from India, Pakistan and the Philippines will be trained by Dubai Police to spread awareness among their communities in the UAE about traffic, criminal and social issues, an official said on Tuesday.

Butti Al Felasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department of Dubai Police, said Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai police, ordered the opening of new innovative channels in the UAE to spread awareness about policing.

“We had a meeting with representatives from the three consulates to discuss the new voluntarily project to spread awareness among their communities in a step to enhance safety, security and happiness in society,” said Al Felasi in a statement.

Sanjeev Kumar from the Indian Consululate, Suhlet Saqib from the Pakistan Consulate and Renato Duenas Jr from the Philippines Consulate met Al Felasi at the Dubai Officers Club in Al Garhoud to discuss the new project.

“Our aim is to strengthen the link with the communities in the emirate by having volunteers from those communities to help spread awareness among public. We will be able to know the needs of those communities and we want to reach as many people as we can in their mother tongue,” Al Felasi added.

The project will continue training sessions for the candidates and they will be part of surveys and brainstorm discussions for more initiatives in the future.