Dubai: Pioneers in the UAE will be honoured by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai tomorrow for their outstanding contributions and initiatives in promoting tolerance in the country.

Now in its sixth edition, this year’s UAE Pioneers Award coincides with the Year of Tolerance. The pioneers felicitation ceremony will be held at the end of the Annual Meetings of the UAE Government 2019.

Earlier, Shaikh Mohammad announced that the UAE Pioneers Award 2019 is to be dedicated to Emirati individuals and initiatives that support the values of a tolerant society and promote cohesion in the UAE, in line with the Year of Tolerance declared by His Highness

Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The nomination campaign, on the hashtag #UAE_Pioneers and through its website, received great response from the public with more than 3,000 nominations submitted until last Friday.

Sultan Fahad, General Coordinator of the UAE Pioneers Initiative, said Shaikh Mohammed’s call to citizens to nominate individuals and projects that actively promoted tolerance underlines the value of tolerance in the UAE as established by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.