Dubai: In what might just be a first of its kind for the UAE, a pet show to be held in the capital this Friday will feature a mock “dog wedding” parade.

Shree Nair, organiser of the Yas Pet Together at the du Arena on Yas Island, said, “As dogs take the catwalk showcasing the latest trends in dog clothing, some will feature regular wear, while others will don fancy dresses. The highlight will be a mock “wedding” parade with two dogs showcasing wedding costumes.”

Mira Ross, “mother” of the “groom”, said, “The preparations are going well. Andrew, our Great Dane from Germany, will wear a smashing black smoking suit with a striking red bow tie.”

Mira Ross with Andrew, the Great Dane ‘groom’.

She said, “I must clarify there is no wedding as such, it’s just a fun, costume parade. I will be standing on the podium with Andrew waiting for his “bride” — a Poodle — to walk up to him. We will both offer her flowers. The “ceremony” over, a huge wedding cake, specially made for dogs, will be cut.”

Nair said the “bride” will don a stunning wedding dress, complete with a veil. The show being choreographed and presented with DJ music.

According to him, the event will be different in other ways too.

“All competitions and activities this time will be conducted with the pet and parent (owner). In other words, the competitions will have points for dog owners and cat owners along with their pets. In the dog show competitions, dogs will be categorised as small, medium and large breeds and judged as different groups. The owners have to interact with the dogs and get them to do obedience exercises. Judges will assess the understanding and interaction between the owners and the dogs, along with the health and look of the dog.”

He said in the cat show too, judges will meet the cats along with the owners, assess their breed standards, health and beauty, along with the owners’ understanding of the pet. The cats will be grouped in three categories — long hair, short hair and kittens.”

Other attractions of the show include yoga with dogs, a dog agility ring where the dog and its owner has to go through all the hurdles and a demonstration by the Abu Dhabi Police K9 Unit.

“Only pet breeds approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will be allowed entry. All pets entering should be vaccinated and of good health. No extendable leashes will be allowed,” Nair added.

The show will be held between 1pm and 9pm. Entry to the show is free.