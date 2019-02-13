Dubai: Pakistan’s new Consul-General to the UAE Ahmad Amjad Ali was welcomed to the role by Abdul Rahman Ganem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Dubai office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday.
Al Mutaiwee congratulated Ali on his new appointment and wished him success in bolstering political, economic, trade and investment between the two countries.
Ali was appointed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in November last year and replaces Syed Javed Hassan, who completed his term in December.
More than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates live in the UAE and they are a major source of foreign remittances, which increased to $4.3 billion during the last fiscal year.