Dubai: Concern is growing for the welfare of a 30-year-old Pakistani man, Ali Akbar Abdul Aziz, who has not been seen for over two weeks.
The sales representative from Peshawar entered the country on a tourist visa on January 22 and stayed with a relative in Jebel Ali for four days before disappearing.
Friends of the missing man reported his disappearance to Naif Police Station who have confirmed he is neither in custody nor in hospital. Friends and family say his disappearance is out of character and are appealing for help in tracking him down.
He was last seen wearing white Pathan-style clothing with a light yellow jacket carrying a shopping bag on the morning of January 27 between 7am and 8am. Mixed reports say he was either heading to Abu Dhabi or Ras Al Khaimah to find work.