Illustrative image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Sharjah: A Pakistani expatriate who tried to hang himself in his labour accommodation in Industrial Area No 3 of Sharjah died two days later in hospital, Shrajah Police officials said.

The 32-year-old Pakistani man, identified as Naseb Allah Khan, attempted to commit suicide on November 15. His friend staying with him in the labour accommodation witnessed the incident and reported the matter to the police operations room. Police team rushed to the site along with national ambulance on receiving the information.

When the police reached the spot the man was found alive and breathing. The emergency crew were able to free the victim and transported him to the ICU of Al Qassimi hospital. He was also placed under police custody.

However, Naseb Allah Khan died on November 17 following complications.

Sharjah Police is conducting an investigation to find out the circumstance surrounding his death.