Customers process their papers during the working time at the Tasheel office in Al Tawar mall, Ghusais Dubai. GN ARCHIVES Image Credit:

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has shut down one and imposed “penalties” on 10 Tasheel service centres for low quality of services, consumers complaints and long waiting hours.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that it cancelled license of one Tasheel center and temporarily closed another center while nine centers were punished by blocking some services.

The ministry said that the action was initiated because the centers didn’t follow standard of Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services and after several warnings were issued by the ministry to rectify the violations.

Teams from the ministry recorded operational violations in those centers, including low quality of services, growing complaints by customers and long waiting hours for customers, the ministry added.

“The ministry set meetings and workshops with the investors to educate them about the danger of such violations in their centers and the negative impact on level of services. The ministry didn’t see any response from the centers’ owners. Legal procedures were taken against the centers as the ministry cancelled the license of a Tasheel’s center in Dubai over severe violations and works suspended temporarily in another center in Sharjah until the center have solution for the violations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Key services were blocked in nine other Tasheel centers, including two centers in Abu Dhabi, two in Al Ain, one center in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

“We contacted the Emiratis working in those centers and offered them to move to other centers. The punishable procedures won’t affect the customers as there are 86 Tasheel service centers in the UAE where 2,057 Emiratis are employed,” the ministry added.

The ministry said that it will act against any Tasheel service center that committed violations which can affect the level of services to the customers or harm the Emiratis working in it.

“The ministry will continue to implement its strategic plan of Tasheel with routine monitoring to check the quality of the centers and to make sure that it implement the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services,” the ministry added.

One stop centre

Tasheel centres, an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to allow residents, public relations officers (PROs) and other professionals to get their work done in one centre only.