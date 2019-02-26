Sharjah: The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) will be hosting Roger Fisk, the PR guru behind Barack Obama’s successful presidential campaigns, at Sharjah’s Expo Centre on March 20-21.
Fisk will be speaking on the most effective means to influence human culture and inspire positive change in people’s behaviours, and discussing campaigns based on behavioural analysis studies and psychology.
Held under the theme ‘Behavioural Change Towards Human Development,’ the eighth edition is being organised by the International Government Communication Centre IGCC under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Fisk has been chosen as one of the IGCF’s main speakers in recognition of his experience as a social influencer who has a nuanced understanding of mass communication as well as marketing and media strategies. He has been the political campaigner, marketing and media strategist widely credited with playing a key role in back-to-back electoral victories for US President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
Fisk will be opening IGCF’s discussions at a panel titled ‘Human Behaviour: New Dimensions for Change Communication’, where he will be joined by a host of local and international communication experts. Moderated by Mary Jo Jacobi, Founder and CEO of Mary Jo Jacobi Consulting, the session will focus on the role of government communication in changing people’s attitude.
Other topics under deliberation will include how to design and implement a behaviour-changing campaign, assess its impact based on outcomes, and explore innovative ways to forge inter-governmental and public-private partnerships to build cost-effective campaigns with a wide outreach.
Fisk not only has a deep understanding of presidential politics and campaigning, but also of the unprecedented power of information, relationships and marketing. He has successfully engaged millions of people in long, sustained marketing and promotional strategies using social media and the internet to great effect.