Albert Einstein famously said: “Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” This quality of thinking big and taking bold action has made entrepreneurs the center of attention in market-friendly economies. The entrepreneurial mind questions the status quo and seeks to change things for the better. Our curiosity for all things new, the belief in always being a learner, an appetite for challenges, and the drive to excel and achieve are the hallmarks of an entrepreneur anywhere in the world.

Ever since its formation, the UAE has been on the path of progress and prosperity. Massive infrastructure investment and farsighted business-friendly policies made the country a magnet for entrepreneurs from around the world.

Since 1997, Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) UAE, the local chapter of the dynamic global network of 15,000+ entrepreneurs, has worked alongside partners in government, industry, academia, and community groups to help achieve the country’s ambitious goals.

Over the years, EO UAE has grown into a vibrant and prominent community of like-minded entrepreneurs and business leaders who regularly gather for formal and informal learning, and social events. Our network enables us to leverage the strengths of different members from every corner of the globe, have honest conversations, and learn from one another by sharing experiences, successes and failures. Our members thrive and grow because of the connections and the relationships we develop; we are invested in one another’s growth and success.

We at EO UAE, are delighted to celebrate 25 years of leading the advancement of entrepreneurship in the UAE. Our members have built some of the most dynamic businesses in the country and contributed toward fueling billions of dirhams worth of business to drive economic growth and job creation, demonstrating the commitment to supporting the nation’s ambition to have an internationally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

Over two-and-a-half decades, the chapter has built a vibrant and prominent community of 149 entrepreneurs with businesses located across the seven emirates, who have collectively generated more than Dh6 billion in business across 170+ companies in the UAE and broader region. EO UAE members drive job creation across 25 sectors and employ over 15,000 people in the country.