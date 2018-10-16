Dubai: Noor Bank has contributed Dh1 million from its late payments fund to Al Jalila Foundation, a UAE-based global, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to transforming people’s lives through medical treatment, research and education. The donation will fund various activities and health care programmes to support those in need.

Sami Al Awadi, chief compliance officer and head of government relations of Noor Bank, presented the cheque to Sulaiman Baharoun, director of partnerships and sustainability at Al Jalila Foundation.