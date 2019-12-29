25 other fireworks locations: The skies will light up in the UAE

File photo: Tens of thousands of people gather at the foot of Burj Khalifa. The Dubai Mall near The Fountain is a favourite destination among residents and visitors to witness spectacular fireworks display on New Year's Eve. Picture taken on Monday December 31, 2018. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: As the countdown to New Year’s begins, authorities in Dubai are all geared to ensure the celebrations are a smooth affair.

With spectacular fireworks being planned in 25 different locations, including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, Dubai is all set to welcome more than 1.6 million spectators, Dubai Police said at a press conference on Sunday.

Security: 3,000 police officers

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Gaithi, Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department at Dubai Police, said more than 3,000 police officers and hundreds of police patrols will be deployed to provide security to revellers across the city.

“New Year celebration is a major event in Dubai. We work with other departments as one team to provide security and happiness to people," Maj Gen Al Gaithi said.

AI cameras

He said the police use aritifical intelligence cameras to cover Burj Khalifa and the main area of celebrations.

"Everyone is ready for the event,” Al Gaithi added.

People at Burj Park to witness the fireworks on New Years Eve in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Fireworks at 11.57pm

According to Ahmad Al Al Matroushi, from the developer Emaar, the fireworks at Burj Khalifa will start at 11.57pm and last for eight minutes.

Engineer Eng Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said Al Asayel Road will be the first road to be closed at 4pm, followed by other roads around the celebration area.

“There will be 16,700 parking lots in the Burj Khalifa area and 3,000 lots in other areas with 210 buses and 4,500 taxi vehicles being arranged to transport people,” Maitha said.

“Road closures will be made through RTA’s operational teams at site in all locations and will be fitted with the required logistics for closure operations in collaboration with Dubai Police,” Maitha added.

Dos and Don’ts on December 31: