Dubai: As the countdown to New Year’s begins, authorities in Dubai are all geared to ensure the celebrations are a smooth affair.
With spectacular fireworks being planned in 25 different locations, including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, Dubai is all set to welcome more than 1.6 million spectators, Dubai Police said at a press conference on Sunday.
Security: 3,000 police officers
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Gaithi, Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department at Dubai Police, said more than 3,000 police officers and hundreds of police patrols will be deployed to provide security to revellers across the city.
“New Year celebration is a major event in Dubai. We work with other departments as one team to provide security and happiness to people," Maj Gen Al Gaithi said.
AI cameras
He said the police use aritifical intelligence cameras to cover Burj Khalifa and the main area of celebrations.
"Everyone is ready for the event,” Al Gaithi added.
Fireworks at 11.57pm
According to Ahmad Al Al Matroushi, from the developer Emaar, the fireworks at Burj Khalifa will start at 11.57pm and last for eight minutes.
Engineer Eng Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said Al Asayel Road will be the first road to be closed at 4pm, followed by other roads around the celebration area.
“There will be 16,700 parking lots in the Burj Khalifa area and 3,000 lots in other areas with 210 buses and 4,500 taxi vehicles being arranged to transport people,” Maitha said.
“Road closures will be made through RTA’s operational teams at site in all locations and will be fitted with the required logistics for closure operations in collaboration with Dubai Police,” Maitha added.
Dos and Don’ts on December 31:
- Use public transport to access event venue
- Use alternative routes according to the directional signs provided
- Be patient, cooperative and follow the instructions of RTA and Dubai Police personnel
- Don’t park vehicles on the streets around event venue, especially on Shaikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, in order to maintain traffic safety and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles