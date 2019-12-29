It's all in the mind, so stay strong and keep at it

With intolerances, a negative reaction is built up over time - usually caused by a person eating too much of it. It's like your body gets bored of processing that food, but, in reality, it's more about reaction than laziness. Image Credit: Getty Images

If food is your main source of pleasure, parties can be a challenge to control your intake and worse abstain. Yet you cannot ignore those bulges which are reminding you every now and then to get fit and stay healthy.

But it’s New Year’s Eve and it’s time to party, socialise, make merry. So how do you create a balance?

Here is a guide on how you can be that sociable and gracious person that you are, and yet, be firm when it comes to saying no to excess food intake.